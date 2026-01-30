30 years of Parliament of Kazakhstan: The beginning of a new stage of political evolution

– Why does the Head of State propose a transition to a unicameral parliamentary model precisely this year, at the current stage of the country’s development? What conditions have driven this decision, economic, political, or social? Can this decision be considered a continuation of the reforms launched in 2022?

– The new constitutional reform of 2026 is a logical continuation of the entire set of political reforms initiated by the state back in 2019. In essence, we see how such formats as the National Council of Public Trust and later the National Kurultai fulfilled a historically significant task of generating new ideas, approaches, and an inclusive vision for the development of our state, its political institutions, and the system of checks and balances.

– How does the international context influence the need for parliamentary reform in Kazakhstan?

– From the perspective of international relations, the whole world is at a stage where the former rules, norms, and values no longer work, while new ones have not yet been developed or accepted by the majority. Such events, which occur once a century or even less frequently, overlap with even deeper processes of transformation of humanity itself and of our everyday life. The world has seemingly become smaller, closer, and more open than ever before in world history. New technologies are erasing the boundaries of nation states, and in real time we can observe everything that captures our attention.

– What features of Kazakhstani society determine the relevance of transitioning to a unicameral parliamentary model?

– Under these conditions, states around the world are reassessing their internal and external strategies, adapting to these global shifts. In Kazakhstan’s case, the global context is superimposed on the multi-level reality of our society, which is young and has exceptionally positive demographic trends, educated, with a share of citizens holding higher education above the global average, and politically and economically active. Conceptually reducing the meaning of the current stage of political reforms to the creation of a unicameral parliament would be an oversimplification of what is taking place.

– How symbolic is parliamentary reform precisely in the year of the parliament’s 30th anniversary?

– Large scale parliamentary reform in the year of the parliament’s 30th anniversary is not merely symbolic. It directly indicates that the political culture and maturity of our society have evolved through an evolutionary path to a certain high level. Today, our society is ready for the responsible choice of deputies to a renewed parliament, strengthened in terms of its powers and in the political awareness of the parties that will enter its composition.

– What functions, in your view, should the institution of vice presidency perform at the current stage of the country’s development?

– The Head of State has personally articulated his vision of the functions of the future vice president. At present, this vision can be described as a starting point in the discussion of the overall concept, role, and direct functions of this revived institution of state power. Against the backdrop of general interest in this institution, it seems particularly important and appropriate to emphasize the conceptual significance of reviving the institution of the vice president itself as part of the strategic development of our republic. President Tokayev once again demonstrates in practice his commitment to the values and ideals to which he repeatedly returns in his rhetoric. He once again applies a deeply institutional approach within the logic of this stage of political reforms, since the renewed Parliament of the Republic must effectively interact with other bodies of state power and exist in overall balance within the system of checks and balances. From the perspective of the theory of state and law, this is one of the most important requirements for the existence of a stable and strong state.

It is important to understand the combination of the future Vice President of the Republic with the mandate of the elected President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who may be elected only once for a seven-year term. Fully following the logic of “Strong President, influential parliament, accountable government,” the institution of the vice president will apparently play an important role as a strategic balancer between Parliament, the Presidential Administration, and the Government.

The combination of powers in the foreign policy and domestic political spheres, on the other hand, makes it possible to increase the mobility and adaptability of our state to the conditions of an extremely unstable international environment and any spillovers arising from it.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that, speaking at the Volunteers’ Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that any amendments to the Constitution, even minor ones, should be introduced exclusively through a referendum, according to the Akorda press service.