30 years of courage: Kazakhstan's rescue service marks major milestone

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of the rescue service — an institution under the Ministry of Emergency Situations that has become a symbol of courage, dedication, and high professionalism. For three decades, the rescue service has maintained its crucial role on the front lines, despite facing trials and reforms. During this period, the dedicated rescuers have assisted nearly one million victims and successfully resolved over 500,000 emergencies," said Kegen Tursynbayev. "The service has responded to major and large-scale emergencies, specifically forest fires in Kostanay and the Abai region, industrial accidents in coal mines, large-scale floods, and the rescue of citizens following the Azerbaijani plane crash."

Front-line service and international deployment

The speaker highlighted the MES units' active participation in global efforts, including international exercises, humanitarian missions, and rescue operations. Their teams have been deployed to fight fires, earthquakes, and mudflows in Turkey, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Overall, Kazakhstan has provided humanitarian aid to foreign countries 49 times.

According to Kegen Tursynbayev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) today represents a modern, multi-profile structure that unites fire and rescue units, military personnel, medical specialists, aviation and maritime services, training centers, scientific institutes, and a talent incubator — Malik Gabdullin Civil Protection Academy. Command centers and operations units have been modernized, and interaction algorithms have been upgraded at all levels. This has allowed for more effective action and minimized the consequences of natural disasters. For example, the number of flooded settlements this year has decreased by 95%.

Digitalization and unified command

A major focus is being placed on digitalization and risk forecasting. The Ministry is actively implementing advanced tools, such as geoinformation and satellite systems, and utilizing artificial intelligence for natural hazard analysis. Digital maps of danger zones are also under development. Situational analysis centers and automated civil defense command systems have been established. The digital transformation of the warning system is nearing completion, with modern platforms replacing outdated solutions.

Tursynbayev noted the establishment of a vertical chain of command in the regions, marking a successful shift from a fragmented approach to a unified management structure. The Ministry is gradually establishing universal rescue complexes that bring together firefighters, rescuers, and medical personnel in one unit. These units are proving effective in providing comprehensive assistance.

Major resource upgrade

Following the Head of State’s instruction and with Government support, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has significantly strengthened its resources over the past two years. This large-scale upgrade involved acquiring airplanes and other aircraft, over 800 units of specialized machinery (including emergency vehicles), and more than 20,000 units of equipment and supplies. Furthermore, the Ministry built 25 new fire and rescue stations.

Tursynbayev concluded that the Ministry is effectively addressing the Head of State's objectives and maintains readiness to respond to any emergency.

Earlier, congratulating the rescuers on their professional holiday at the Akorda Palace, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said Kazakhstan pays great attention to strengthening civic protection. At the event, he also awarded a group of Kazakhstani rescuers for their courage and commitment shown in the line of duty.