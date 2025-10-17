EN
    Kazakh President awards state decorations to rescuers

    13:40, 17 October 2025

    The Head of State awarded a group of rescuers of Kazakhstan for their courage and commitment shown in line of duty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President decreed to award Shinbolat Azimbayev the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Aibyn Order, I Degree, to award Azimkhan Mergassimov the Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Aibyn Order, II Degree and Ruslan Kubetayev the Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Aibyn Order, III Degree.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Besides, among the honors bestowed were the Kurmet Order, Yerligi ushin and Yeren enbegi ushin Medals.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President Tokayev said the Emergency Situations Ministry employees have rescued nearly 225,000 people in five years. 

    President of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Incidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
