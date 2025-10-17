Kazakh President awards state decorations to rescuers
13:40, 17 October 2025
The Head of State awarded a group of rescuers of Kazakhstan for their courage and commitment shown in line of duty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to award Shinbolat Azimbayev the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Aibyn Order, I Degree, to award Azimkhan Mergassimov the Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Aibyn Order, II Degree and Ruslan Kubetayev the Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Aibyn Order, III Degree.
Besides, among the honors bestowed were the Kurmet Order, Yerligi ushin and Yeren enbegi ushin Medals.
Earlier, President Tokayev said the Emergency Situations Ministry employees have rescued nearly 225,000 people in five years.