The accident occurred at 4:16 p.m. local time on Wednesday when a utility vehicle collided with a passenger car on National Road No. 1 near the municipality of In Amguel.

Authorities said three of the victims later died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 12. The injured were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The tragedy comes just a week after another fatal road accident in Tamanrasset that killed eight people.

Official reports attribute most road accidents in Algeria to human error, particularly traffic violations, as well as poor road conditions, vehicle defects and adverse weather.

As written before, at least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured in two separate road accidents in India's western state of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.