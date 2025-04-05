EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    3 Kazakh boxers reach final of World Cup stage in Brazil

    17:05, 5 April 2025

    Kazakhstan's boxing team secured three victories in the semifinal round of the World Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    3 Kazakh boxers reach final of World Cup stage in Brazil
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Nursultan Altynbek (55kg), Daulet Tulemissov (85kg), and Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) won their respective matches.

    Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Ulzhan Sarsenbek (57 kg), and Daniyal Saparbay (+90kg) wrapped up their performance with bronze medals.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) has successfully completed the weigh-in procedure ahead of his upcoming fight against Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs).

    Boxing Kazakhstan Sport Brazil
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All