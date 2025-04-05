3 Kazakh boxers reach final of World Cup stage in Brazil
17:05, 5 April 2025
Kazakhstan's boxing team secured three victories in the semifinal round of the World Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Nursultan Altynbek (55kg), Daulet Tulemissov (85kg), and Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) won their respective matches.
Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Ulzhan Sarsenbek (57 kg), and Daniyal Saparbay (+90kg) wrapped up their performance with bronze medals.
As reported earlier, Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) has successfully completed the weigh-in procedure ahead of his upcoming fight against Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs).