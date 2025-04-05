3 Kazakh boxers reach final of World Cup stage in Brazil

Nursultan Altynbek (55kg), Daulet Tulemissov (85kg), and Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) won their respective matches.

Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Ulzhan Sarsenbek (57 kg), and Daniyal Saparbay (+90kg) wrapped up their performance with bronze medals.



As reported earlier, Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) has successfully completed the weigh-in procedure ahead of his upcoming fight against Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs).