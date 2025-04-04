Zhanibek Alimkhanuly weighs in ahead of fight

The boxers will compete in the 72.5 kg weight class. The undercard of the boxing event also features such fighters as Balaussa Muzdiman, the Sabyrkhan brothers — Makhmud and Torekhan, Batyrzhan Jukembayev, Sultan Zaurbek, Bakhodir Jalolov, and Otabek Kholmatov who also underwent the weigh-in and had face-off stares with their opponents.

It’s worth mentioning that Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will defend his championship titles on April 5 in the Kazakh capital city of Astana.

As reported earlier, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly’s fight is to be aired live. It will be broadcast by Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels. The event will also be aired globally on the internationally recognized sports channel, ESPN.