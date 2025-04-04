EN
    Kazakh boxer Daniyal Saparbay pockets bronze at World Cup Stage in Brazil

    11:43, 4 April 2025

    Kazakh boxer Daniyal Saparbay (+90kg) was upset in the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Stunned by Jakhongir Zokirov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal match, the Kazakh boxer claimed a bronze medal.

    Additionally, the following athletes will compete in the semifinals: Nursultan Altynbek (55kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Daulet Tulemissov (85kg), Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg), and Ulzhan Sarsenbek (57 kg).

    As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has secured three victories in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Brazil
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
