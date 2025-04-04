Kazakh boxer Daniyal Saparbay pockets bronze at World Cup Stage in Brazil
Kazakh boxer Daniyal Saparbay (+90kg) was upset in the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Stunned by Jakhongir Zokirov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal match, the Kazakh boxer claimed a bronze medal.
Additionally, the following athletes will compete in the semifinals: Nursultan Altynbek (55kg), Dias Molzhigitov (75kg), Daulet Tulemissov (85kg), Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg), and Ulzhan Sarsenbek (57 kg).
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has secured three victories in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.