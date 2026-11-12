3 Almaty attractions rank among world's top 100

Two destinations in Ile-Alatau State National Nature Park also earned spots in the global rankings. Kim Asar Gorge ranked 56th among the world's best hiking trails, while Butakovsky Gorge placed 79th worldwide and second in a separate category.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

Meanwhile, the Shymbulak cable car secured ninth place worldwide among the best cable cars.

According to the ministry, all three attractions received certificates for their inclusion in the 2026 Worldworthy 100 rankings.

The Worldworthy 100 is an international ranking based on visitor reviews and ratings, journalistic research, and publicly available information.

“This recognition will help draw more international attention to Ile-Alatau's natural attractions and promote Kazakhstan as an ecotourism destination. It is not only a source of pride but also a reminder of the need to protect and preserve our natural heritage,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Vogue included Kazakhstan in the list of top travel destinations.