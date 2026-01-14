Vogue includes Kazakhstan in list of top travel destinations

In its article, the magazine highlighted destinations that its members visited over the past year and considered particularly noteworthy. Kazakhstan was included based on impressions shared by Ali Farooqui, manager of creative development at Vogue, following a trip to Almaty.

“This fall, I finally gave in to the destination that had been haunting my Reels feed for over a year. Thirty hours and two layovers later, I landed in Almaty, Kazakhstan - a place that rarely tops anyone’s list, though it should,” the article reads.

According to Vogue, the country stood out for its combination of urban development, natural scenery and cultural identity. The article mentions Almaty’s architectural landscape, modern public spaces, and proximity to Zailiysky Alatau mountains.

Kazakh national cuisine was also discussed as one of the highlights of the visit. “I ended up with an incredible plate of beshbarmak - tender meat, hand-rolled noodles, comforting in a way I didn’t expect,” Farooqui wrote.

In addition to Kazakhstan, the list includes destinations such as Mexico City, Half Moon Bay in California, Islamorada in the Florida Keys, Savannah in Georgia, Romania, Fort Tilden Beach in New York, Palm Springs, Sardinia, Copenhagen, London, Barcelona and Mallorca in Spain, the Greek islands of Sifnos and Serifos, the Champagne region of France, as well as Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tajikistan was named among the Top 25 travel destinations for 2026.