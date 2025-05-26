279 dead seals washed up on Caspian Sea coast

According to head of the Tupkaragan fish protection regional department, Konarbay Bazarbayev, seals have been washed ashore since April.

Photo credit: Fishery department

117 dead seals were found last week, and 59 more last weekend. All were cleared from the coast. As of today, the death toll of seals has already risen to 279.

Photo credit: Mangistau region fishery department

The cause of the mass die-off is yet to be determined. The locale experts failed to establish the root cause of the death of seals. Though some seals were found entrapped in fishing nets.

Most of the washed-up seals were heavily decomposed, making it impossible to take samples for laboratory research.

Recall that almost 2,000 dead seals were found along the Caspian Sea coast in Mangistau region last November.