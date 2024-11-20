Almost 2,000 dead seals found along Caspian Sea coast in Mangistau region

“Another 834 dead seals were discovered on the Kulaly, Teniz, Podgornyi, Novyi islands [Tyuleniy Archipelago - edit], and in the territory of Karazhanbas and Kalamkas oilfields, during an aerial survey. Most of the dead mammals or over 500 species were found on the Kulaly island. Over this period we have gathered around 1,989 carcasses of the dead seals,” a statement from the Zhaiyk-Caspian Interregional Basin Fisheries Inspectorate reads.

According to Andrey Rutskoy, the Acting Chief of Mangistau region’s Fishery Inspectorate, the carcasses of the mammals decomposed severely, therefore it was impossible to collect any pathological material.

“We took samples of the seals’ tissues and internal organs. A PCR-test for detecting avian flu, plague, salmonellosis, pasteurellosis and other infectious diseases was conducted. And none of these diseases were detected. The carcasses were sent to a polygon in the Tupkaragan district for utilization. The cause of the seals’ mass die-off will be determine upon completion of the laboratory tests, which may last for several months. We cannot say that all 2,000 seals died due to fishing nets. One of the factors is that during the storm, which lasted for several weeks, the seals which died on the coastal area of other countries, washed up on our water territory,” Andrey Rutskiy said.

Recall that more than 500 dead seals were found on the Caspian Sea coast in early November. Later, the number of dead mammals rose to 1,000.