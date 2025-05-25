Over 110 dead seals washed ashore the Caspian Sea

Following the approved algorithm, it was reported to all authorized state bodies. The advanced stage of decay of seals made it impossible conduct a full analysis and take samples.

All the dead seals found some 5 km from the seaside were moved off.

The Zhaiyk-Kaspi fishery inspection continues monitoring the Caspian Sea coast. As of today, the number of dead seals has risen to 2,194 since last November.

Recall that almost 2,000 dead seals were found along the Caspian Sea coast in Mangistau region last November.