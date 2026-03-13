256 organizations accredited to observe Kazakhstan's Constitutional Referendum

According to him, referendum commissions at all levels have completed preparatory work.

"We have made necessary organizational arrangements, providing commissions with methodological guidance. A unified approach to voting procedures and strict adherence to referendum legislation has been established," emphasized Abdirov.

A key pillar of the preparation effort was the comprehensive training of commission members. The final stage of this training concluded on March 13.

71,000 commission members of various levels participated in over 5,800 training seminars. To verify the training results, commission members underwent remote online assessments for preparedness.

As part of the referendum preparations, all legally mandated conditions for observation have been established. To date, 256 organizations have been accredited: 11 via the Central Referendum Commission and 245 through territorial commissions.

Qazinform reported earlier that all polling stations for the nationwide referendum on the New Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan scheduled for March 15 are fully prepared to operate both across Kazakhstan and abroad. 336 international observers from 10 organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign countries are set to monitor the referendum.