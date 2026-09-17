24 killed in road accidents in Almaty since early 2026

As a result, 24 people were killed, and more than 2,000 sustained injuries.

As part of a nationwide preventive campaign called Pedestrian, police in Almaty have intensified control over the enforcement of traffic rules by road users. Officers are conducting awareness programs in schools, holding safety talks with students, and distributing reflective elements to children to improve their visibility on the roads.

Abdinur Tassybayev, head of the Administrative Police Department of Almaty, emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility:

“Drivers must be especially attentive when approaching pedestrian crossings. Pedestrians, in turn, should follow traffic rules and cross the roads only at designated areas.”

Earlier, it was reported that at least 21 people had been killed in a road accident in South Africa's Western Cape province on September 14.