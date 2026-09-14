21 dead in Western Cape road crash

The accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) Sunday on the N1 highway between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka in the province, involving two minibus taxis and a station wagon.

Local police confirmed the crash to Xinhua, saying emergency personnel were summoned to the scene after three vehicles collided.

Photo credit: Xinhua

"Upon arrival, police found two Toyota minibus taxis that collided head-on and a Suzuki station wagon which collided with one of the taxis," police spokesperson Christopher Spies told Xinhua.

"A total of 18 occupants were declared deceased. Several other occupants were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment," he said, adding that local police have opened a culpable homicide case and are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Western Cape Mobility Department later confirmed in a statement that the death toll had risen to 21.

The department said the N1 highway remained closed in both directions due to the severity of the crash, urging motorists to avoid the area, exercise extreme caution and use alternative routes.

Earlier, it was reported that five people were killed and 40 others injured when a Dutch tour bus crashed in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubunden.