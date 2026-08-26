232 Kazakhstanis awarded Bolashak international scholarships

The commission held its latest meeting under the chairmanship of Roman Sklyar, head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Following the selection process, the commission decided to award the Bolashak international scholarship to 232 Kazakhstani citizens. On average, more than five applicants competed for each scholarship, highlighting the continued strong interest in the program and the competitive nature of the selection process.

Of the new scholarship recipients, 179 will pursue master’s degrees, 12 – doctoral degrees, while one will enroll in a bachelor’s program. Another 40 Kazakhstanis will undertake professional internships at organizations abroad.

In addition, 33 Kazakhstanis will receive scholarships for research internships at leading foreign universities and research centers. The program aims to improve the qualifications of Kazakhstani researchers, provide access to modern research methods and strengthen international scientific cooperation.

Following the meeting, Presidential Administration Head Roman Sklyar issued specific instructions concerning the further implementation and improvement of the Bolashak international scholarship program.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's education sector funding rose more than 3-fold since 2019.