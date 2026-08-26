Kazakhstan's education sector funding rises more than 3-fold since 2019

She noted that funding also covers free school meals and textbooks, while technical and vocational education continues to receive state support.

“The most important thing is that today we are seeing concrete results from investments in education. Kazakhstan’s positions in international rankings for human capital development, quality of education and competitiveness are strengthening,” Zhuldyz Suleimenova said.

According to Suleimenova, the government’s approach to education has changed, with the sector now viewed as a strategic investment in the country’s future and teachers playing a key role in developing human capital.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana is hosting the annual Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers.