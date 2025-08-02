22 sensible earthquakes recorded in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky over day

"From 09:00 a.m. (local time; 09:00 p.m. GMT) of August 1 to 09:00 a.m. (local time) of August 2, 22 sensible earthquakes occurred in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the Center said.

In total, more than 130 earthquakes were registered over that period.

As it was reported, magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula July 30. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952. Later, seismologists recorded strong subsequent earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.1-5.8. A tsunami wave about 30 cm high triggered by the earthquake in Kamchatka reached the northern part of Japan.The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupted in Kamchatka as a result of the powerful earthquake.