Magnitude of earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka reaches 8.7

"The strongest earthquake in the Kamchatka seismic focal zone since 1952 has just occurred. According to various estimates, the magnitude reaches 8.7. This is certainly an outstanding event," the report says.

The service notes that from the southwest the seismic focus is adjacent to the sources of the earthquakes of July 20, 2025 and August 17, 2024. The rupture extended at least 200 km in a southwesterly direction, along the axis of the deep-sea trench.

Earlier, it was reported an earthquake strikes 365 km away from the Kazakh city of Almaty.