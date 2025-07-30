EN
    Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake

    18:44, 30 July 2025

    The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is erupting in Kamchatka as a result of the largest earthquake since 1952, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences has said on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.

    Photo credit: TASS

    "Right now, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting," reads the post accompanying a photograph of the volcano’s eruption.

    As it was reported, magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952.

    Earthquake Volcano eruption Russia Natural disasters World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
