Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake

"Right now, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting," reads the post accompanying a photograph of the volcano’s eruption.

На Камчатке разбушевался самый высокий вулкан в Евразии — Ключевская Сопка

В кратере вулкана сейчас накапливается лава, а ночью 26 июля оттуда сошла раскалённая лавина. За сутки зафиксировано больше 200 землетрясений.

Сопка может выбросить пепел на расстояние до 10 километров pic.twitter.com/0u4V003uXF — 🇷🇺 ⚓️ 𝕮𝖔𝖒𝖒𝖔𝖉𝖔𝖗𝖊 𝕬𝖗𝖈𝖙𝖎𝖈 ⚓️ (@CaesarGI) July 29, 2025

After today's earthquake in Russia, Klyuchevskaya Sopka — the highest volcano on the Eurasian continent — has begun erupting on the Kamchatka Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/21FWtjdk9L — Pulse360 (@Pullse360) July 30, 2025

As it was reported, magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952.