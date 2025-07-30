Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake
The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is erupting in Kamchatka as a result of the largest earthquake since 1952, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences has said on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.
"Right now, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is erupting," reads the post accompanying a photograph of the volcano’s eruption.
На Камчатке разбушевался самый высокий вулкан в Евразии — Ключевская Сопка
В кратере вулкана сейчас накапливается лава, а ночью 26 июля оттуда сошла раскалённая лавина. За сутки зафиксировано больше 200 землетрясений.
Сопка может выбросить пепел на расстояние до 10 километров
🌐BREAKING:— Pulse360 (@Pullse360) July 30, 2025
After today's earthquake in Russia, Klyuchevskaya Sopka — the highest volcano on the Eurasian continent — has begun erupting on the Kamchatka Peninsula.
As it was reported, magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka, in Russia's Far East, according to various estimates, reached 8.7, which makes it the strongest earthquake since 1952.