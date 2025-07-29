2027 will bring a record-breaking eclipse

On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will occur. According to astronomers, it will be the longest land-visible solar eclipse of the 21st century. The Moon will completely cover the Sun for up to 6 minutes and 22 seconds. By comparison, the total eclipse in April 2024 lasted a maximum of 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

The 2027 eclipse will be visible along a narrow path approximately 258 kilometers wide, passing through 11 countries: Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia.

A partial eclipse will be visible across much of Africa, South Asia, and Europe. In other regions, there will be no noticeable change in daylight.

Experts advise those hoping to witness the total eclipse to select a viewing location in advance and to monitor local weather conditions closely.

