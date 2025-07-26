Planet with potential habitability discovered 35 light years away

The team used NASA’s TESS space telescope to identify the planet, named L 98-59 f, which is one of five planets orbiting a red dwarf star.

The planet lies within the “habitable zone” where liquid water could exist and receives a stellar energy amount similar to what Earth receives from the Sun. It is part of a compact and notably diverse planetary system.

Previously, the L 98-59 star system was known to host only four planets, but detailed analysis of ground-based and space telescope data revealed the presence of a fifth planet.

Unlike the other planets in the system, this one does not transit directly between its star and Earth. Instead, it was detected through subtle changes in the host star’s motion.

