2026 Winter Olympics champion Mikhail Shaidorov arrives in Almaty

The athlete received an especially warm welcome at Almaty Airport. Despite the late hour, dozens of residents gathered in the international terminal with flowers and posters. Among those greeting him were representatives of the city administration, family members and friends, as well as numerous fans.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Shaidorov thanked the residents of his hometown and noted that he truly felt their support.

“Finally, I’m home! I’m happy to return to my hometown, where I was born, where I live and will continue to live. I’m overwhelmed with emotions - thank you to everyone who waited for me today. It means so much to me! Words cannot describe what it feels like to arrive in your beloved city and receive such a welcome,” Mikhail Shaidorov said.

He emphasized that he plans to continue representing the country on the international stage, striving for new heights and contributing to the development of figure skating in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Renowned Kazakh artist Assel Sabyrzhankyzy presented the champion with a special gift - his portrait painted on a carpet.

As Qazinform reported, 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.