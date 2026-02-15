2026 Olympics Games: Yevgeniy Koshkin delivers top-10 finish in men’s 500m speed skating

In the men's 500m final at Milano Cortina 2026, Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Koshkin earned the ninth place with a time of 34.56.

American Jordan Stolz set a new Olympic record in the men's speed skating 500 meters, clocking in at 33.77 seconds. Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands claimed silver (33.88), while Laurent Dubreuil of Canada took home bronze (34.26).

It is worth noting that Yevgeniy Koshkin broke his personal best of 33.67 seconds in the 500m race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, the U.S. last November.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.