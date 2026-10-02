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    2026 Asian Games: Kazakh Rita Bakisheva claims virtual taekwondo bronze

    08:17, 2 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Rita Bakisheva won a bronze medal in virtual taekwondo at the 20th Asian Summer Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the NOC.

    2026 Asian Games: Kazakh Rita Bakisheva claims virtual taekwondo bronze
    Photo credit: Sports development directorate

    Earlier, Damir Toktarov claimed a bronze medal in sport climbing at the Asian Games 2026.

    Noteworthy, Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), Adilet Almat (81kg) and Azhar Askhat (70kg) won silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

    The Summer Asian Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.

    Sport Asian Games Kazakhstan Japan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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