2026 Asian Games: Kazakh Rita Bakisheva claims virtual taekwondo bronze

Earlier, Damir Toktarov claimed a bronze medal in sport climbing at the Asian Games 2026.

Noteworthy, Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), Adilet Almat (81kg) and Azhar Askhat (70kg) won silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The Summer Asian Games are being held in Aichi Prefecture in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.