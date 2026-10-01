Aichi-Nagoya 2026: Azhar Askhat nets fourth judo silver for Kazakhstan

In the decisive bout of the 70kg weight class, Azhar Askhat faced Japan's Maeda Rin. The Japanese judoka proved stronger and won.

Thus, the Kazakh athlete finished the competition with a silver medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), and Adilet Almat (81kg) also captured silver medals at the Games.