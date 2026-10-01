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    Aichi-Nagoya 2026: Azhar Askhat nets fourth judo silver for Kazakhstan

    16:00, 1 October 2026

    Kazakhstan's Azhar Askhat took to the tatami in the final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cited the National Olympic Committee.

    Azhar Askhat
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    In the decisive bout of the 70kg weight class, Azhar Askhat faced Japan's Maeda Rin. The Japanese judoka proved stronger and won.

    Thus, the Kazakh athlete finished the competition with a silver medal.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), and Adilet Almat (81kg) also captured silver medals at the Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo Asian Games Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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