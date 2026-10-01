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    Kazakhstan's Damir Toktarov wins Asian Games bronze in sport climbing

    22:48, 1 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Damir Toktarov has won the bronze medal in the speed climbing event at the 20th Asian Summer Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Asian Games, Toktarov
    Photo credit: NOC

    The gold medal went to Chu Shouhong from China, while Iran’s Reza Ali Pour claimed silver.

    Toktarov posted a time of 4.789 seconds in the semifinals, defeating Olympic champion Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia to advance to the final with the second-fastest time.

    Another Kazakh athlete, 2024 Olympic Games participant Amir Maimuratov, also reached the semifinal.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), Adilet Almat (81kg) and Azhar Askhat (70kg) won silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

    Kazakhstan Asian Games Sport Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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