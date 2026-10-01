Kazakhstan's Damir Toktarov wins Asian Games bronze in sport climbing

The gold medal went to Chu Shouhong from China, while Iran’s Reza Ali Pour claimed silver.

Toktarov posted a time of 4.789 seconds in the semifinals, defeating Olympic champion Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia to advance to the final with the second-fastest time.

Another Kazakh athlete, 2024 Olympic Games participant Amir Maimuratov, also reached the semifinal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), Adilet Almat (81kg) and Azhar Askhat (70kg) won silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.