2025 Vuelta a Espana: XDS Astana Team rider Lorenzo Fortunato finishes 3rd on stage 6

Fortunato was part of a ten-rider breakaway that formed in the first half of the stage. On the final climb of the day, the breakaway still had an advantage of about four minutes, enough for the stage win to be contested among the escapees.

The victory went to Australian Jay Vine, who attacked on the descent of the penultimate climb, while Lorenzo Fortunato, launching a series of counterattacks, finished third. As a result, the XDS Astana Team rider moved up to third overall in the General Classification of the Spanish Grand Tour.

Today the main goal was to fight for the stage, and I did everything I could. But Jay Vine was the strongest in our breakaway, congratulations to him on the win. After he attacked on the descent, I tried to counter several times, fighting both for the stage and for the GC lead. It didn’t work out this time, but third place on the first real mountain stage is a good result. Of course, I’ll keep trying and attacking in the upcoming stages,” said Lorenzo Fortunato.

