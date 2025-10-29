EN
    2025 Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstani duo wins bronze in girls’ beach volleyball

    09:54, 29 October 2025

    The girls’ beach volleyball team of Kazakhstan settled for a bronze medal at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Committee of Sport and Physical Education

    Kazakhstan’s Committee of Sport and Physical Education said in a statement that Gayana Galash and Merey Kozhakhmet upset Malaysian opponents 2-1 (19-21, 22-20, 15-12) in the third-place game in the girls’ beach volleyball event.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s men’s beach volleyball team secured a gold medal at the tournament.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstani athletes claimed another four medals, including three silver and one bronze, Tuesday evening at the ongoing 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain. 

