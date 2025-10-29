Kazakhstan secures 4 more medals at 2025 Asian Youth Games

The Kazakhstani men’s team made up of Alexandr Rumynskiy, Anatoliy Rudenko, Fedor Didenko, and Alikhan Kutlumurat took silver in the boy’s 4×100 meters medley relay.

Another silver medal was added to Kazakhstan’s tally as weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova lifted 94 kg in the girls’ 63 kg clean and jerk competition.

Kazakhstani wrestler Saniya Soltangali claimed the girls’ -53 kg silver after being defeated by Japanese Nana Kozuka 0-10 in the final bout.

Wrestler Nurtay Narov brought Team Kazakhstan a bronze medal in the boys’ freestyle -71 kg event, where he beat Narantulga Enkhbaatar of Mongolia in a bout for the third place.

Earlier, Bekassyl Assambek bagged the 12th gold for Kazakhstan at the Asian Youth Games.