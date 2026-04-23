2,000-year-old statue of goddess Athena unearthed in SW Türkiye

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared on the social media platform X that the statue was discovered during excavations at the stage building of the Western Theater in the ancient city in Denizli province. The masterpiece is considered a significant example of the classical style from the Augustus period.

Ersoy noted that the theater, which served as a stage for performances of Homeric epics, was a center of cultural expression in antiquity. He emphasized that the discovery of the well-preserved statue underscores the city's historical role as a major artistic hub.

"With our 'Legacy for the Future' vision, we continue to preserve this unique heritage and carry it into the future," the minister said, referring to a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening archaeological conservation efforts.

Laodikeia, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, was one of the most important trade and financial centers of the Hellenistic and Roman periods. The ongoing excavations continue to reveal the city's monumental structures, including theaters, stadiums and sacred areas.

Laodikeia’da önemli bir keşfe daha imza attık!



Antik kentte yeni bir buluntu daha gün yüzüne çıktı... ⛏️



Laodikeia Batı Tiyatrosu’nda yürüttüğümüz çalışmalar, geçmişin izlerini gün yüzüne çıkarmayı sürdürüyor.



Sahne binasında, yaklaşık 2 metre uzunluğunda, beyaz mermerden… pic.twitter.com/fjGHyjSxxv — Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (@MehmetNuriErsoy) April 23, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that an Egyptian archaeological expedition had discovered a collection of painted wooden sarcophagi with mummies, as well as a group of rare papyri from the Third Intermediate Period of Ancient Egypt (the period of the 21st–25th dynasties, 1069–664 BC).