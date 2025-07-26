EN
    200-square-meter workshop catches fire in Almaty

    16:13, 26 July 2025

    Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a 200-square-meter workshop in the Turksib district of Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Firefighter
    Screenshot

    The fire was reported at 13:31 pm on Saturday, July 26. According to the emergencies department of Almaty city, the roof of a single-story workshop located on the premises of a private house caught fire. The blaze covered an area of about 200 square meters.

    Emergency crews, including 28 firefighters, promptly arrived at the scene. The fire was fully extinguished by 14:17 pm. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    Earlier, it was reported that three rescuers have sustained injuries following the fire at the market building in Astana.

    Almaty Incidents Fires Kazakhstan
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
