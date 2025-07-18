3 rescuers suffer injuries following fire at market building in Astana

The temperature of exterior walls, based on thermal imaging, exceeded 800 degrees, said Kanat Altynbekov, deputy head of Astana’s Emergency Situations Department.

He went on to add that as a result of a collapse of structures, three rescuers were injured. One of them was rushed to hospital with a brain contusion and concussion.

Earlier, it was reported a fire broke out at the three-storey market building on Alash highway in Baikonyr district, capital Astana, overnight.