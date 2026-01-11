20 years of City of Nomads: What remains and how it’s being revived

The 5.8-hectare decorative complex was constructed in 2004 as an 18th-century fortress for the film Nomad. Located on the left bank of the Ili River, it remains a popular tourist destination even after more than twenty years.

Photo credit: Aslan Kazheke/Qazinform News Agency

While not a historical city, the complex is a unique film set that lets visitors vividly experience—and even “touch”—the daily life and traditions of the Kazakh people in the medieval era.

Although the complex looks authentic, most of the structures are built from wood and lightweight materials, such as foam coated with clay. The site features a dungeon, the Khan’s residence, a mosque, artisan workshops, and a market square.

Over the years, the complex has been used multiple times for domestic and international film projects. Among them are the movie Day Watch and the music video Medina by popular artist Jah Khalib. In addition, the site is popular with newlyweds from across the country who come to shoot Love Story videos.

After more than 20 years, the complex has clearly deteriorated, with some walls collapsing and many buildings showing cracks.

In 2025, Nomad City, previously owned by the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studio, was transferred to the ownership of the city of Konaнev. The city administration now plans to renovate the complex and turn it into a modern tourist destination.

The first steps toward renovation have already been made: a new 6.9-kilometer road to the tourist site has recently opened, significantly improving access from Almaty and Konaev.

"A new road with lighting now leads to the complex. As part of preparations for increased tourist traffic, a full reconstruction of the site is planned. All necessary facilities will be created for visitors," said Fariza Sikhymbayeva, a representative of the Alatau Visitor Center.

According to the regional akim, the area is intended to become a tourist destination with modern infrastructure.

Currently, the City of Nomads receives about 500 visitors per month, while Tanbaly Tas attracts up to 4,000 tourists annually.

As Qazinform reported earlier, an extensive redevelopment of the City of Nomads ethnocultural complex and the construction of a pedestrian bridge toward Tanbaly Tas natural landmark are set to breathe new life into the most scenic areas in the Almaty region.