New bridge to link City of Nomads and Tanbaly Tas

Located on the left bank of the Ili River, the City of Nomads film set covers 5.8 hectares. The site will soon feature landscaped grounds, modern tourist facilities, glamping sites, recreation zones, and cafés.

Regional officials say the complex has become increasingly popular not only among tourists but also within the creative industry community. This year, several films and TV programs for the Jibek Joly Channel were shot at the location.

“Earlier, the site served only as a film set and gradually lost its original look. As tourist interest grows, we decided to breathe new life into it by turning it into a full-fledged destination with modern infrastructure,” said Marat Sultangaziyev, Governor of the Almaty region. “Around 500 people visit Nomad City every month, while Tanbaly Tas attracts up to 4,000 tourists annually. Such initiatives open new horizons for domestic tourism. We are creating a unique destination that blends nature’s beauty, cultural heritage, and modern convenience,” he added.

Work on the surrounding infrastructure is already in progress. A new 7-km access road is under construction to connect the complex. Additionally, street lighting and a spacious parking area are planned along the route. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

As previously reported, the shooting for The Golden Empire, a historical series about Jochi and the formation of the Golden Horde, was completed on the site in May 2025.