20 camels disqualified from beauty contest over Botox

The incident occurred in Muscat during one of the traditional competitions regularly held across the Gulf states and regarded as an important part of Bedouin cultural heritage.

According to organizers and veterinary specialists, some breeders attempted to gain an advantage by using Botox injections to enlarge the camels’ lips, muscle relaxants to soften facial features, as well as silicone substances to visually increase the size of the hump. In addition, cases of hormone use to stimulate muscle growth were recorded.

The violations were detected during inspections carried out by specialists, after which a decision was made to immediately disqualify all camels suspected of undergoing cosmetic interventions.

This is not the first time camels have been disqualified for cosmetic procedures. In 2021, more than 40 animals were barred from a beauty contest in Saudi Arabia after traces of Botox and other interventions were discovered.

Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia has launched a project to issue special passports for camels as part of efforts to regulate and develop the Kingdom’s camel sector.