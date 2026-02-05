Camels to be issued passports in Saudi Arabia

Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti announced the Camel Passport Project on Tuesday, with a goal “to develop and regulate the Kingdom's camel sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

The Ministry announced that the camel passport will serve as an official identification document, linking each animal to verified health and regulatory records. The system will track camel data, ownership, and breeds, aiming to enhance services, ensure reliable transactions, and strengthen veterinary and regulatory oversight, an official statement reads.

The passport functions as a comprehensive identification document containing the camel's microchip number, passport number, name, date of birth, breed, sex, color, place of birth, and issuing authority, as well as photographs of the animal from both the right and left sides.

A key element of the passport is a comprehensive vaccination record, providing clear documentation of veterinary care. This creates a reliable health profile for each camel, strengthens disease monitoring, and enables rapid response to outbreaks.

The ministry says that the camel passport will help regulate the market by formalizing sales, logistics, and legal documentation.

“This is expected to protect owners' rights, make proof of ownership easier, fostering greater transparency and trust throughout the industry,” reads the statement.

The Ministry also highlights the project’s strategic importance for livestock management, as a detailed database of camels by sex, age, breed, and color will be created. It will help support national efforts to organize resources across the Kingdom. It is also expected to boost production and breeding efficiency through genetic analysis, breed performance monitoring, and selection programs aimed at strengthening local breeds.

Earlier, it was reported that the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) will develop a 2026-2030 snow leopard conservation project throughout 22 soums in four aimags of Mongolia.