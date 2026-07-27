2 killed, another 2 injured in road accident in Almaty

According to the municipal police department, the accident occurred on Monday, at 03:10 am in Alatau district, at the intersection of Ryskulov and Sharipov streets.

Preliminary reports say, a Suzuki driver traveling west along Ryskulov Avenue, attempted a U‑turn at the intersection with Sharipov Street and collided with a Mercedes moving east along the avenue.

As a result, the Suzuki driver and one female passenger died at the scene. Another passenger from the Suzuki and the Mercedes driver sustained various injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Almaty Police Department launched a criminal investigation into the accident.

Earlier, it was reported that five people were killed and two others injured in a major road accident on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Zhetysu region.