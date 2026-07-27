2 killed, another 2 injured in road accident in Almaty
Two people died and two more got injuries as two cars collided in Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the municipal police department, the accident occurred on Monday, at 03:10 am in Alatau district, at the intersection of Ryskulov and Sharipov streets.
Preliminary reports say, a Suzuki driver traveling west along Ryskulov Avenue, attempted a U‑turn at the intersection with Sharipov Street and collided with a Mercedes moving east along the avenue.
As a result, the Suzuki driver and one female passenger died at the scene. Another passenger from the Suzuki and the Mercedes driver sustained various injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Almaty Police Department launched a criminal investigation into the accident.
Earlier, it was reported that five people were killed and two others injured in a major road accident on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Zhetysu region.