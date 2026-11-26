In a published security update, 1Password said it began investigating on November 19 after finding signs that an employee’s corporate GitHub account had been compromised. The attacker used the account to copy private source code and deploy malicious code to internal services, allowing them to download customer records.

The records included account identifiers, account creation and last sign-in times, and tokens from some emailed invitation and account recovery links. The company said those tokens alone could not grant access to an account. Its disclosure did not specify how many customers were affected.

“At no time were customer vault contents accessed by, or available to, the attacker,” 1Password said. The company said it found no evidence of customer account takeovers, disabled the compromised GitHub account and replaced or revoked potentially exposed internal credentials. It also brought in independent cybersecurity experts to review its response.

1Password said its apps and services were operating normally and customers did not need to change their account settings. It urged users to watch for phishing attempts, particularly unexpected invitations or account recovery requests.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the personal information of more than 8,000 customers of South Korean brokerage Samsung Securities Co. was exposed after an unauthorized party gained access to one of the company’s online systems.