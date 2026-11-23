Thousands of Samsung Securities customers affected by data breach
More than 8,000 customers of South Korean brokerage firm Samsung Securities Co. have had their personal information exposed following unauthorized access to one of the company's online systems, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Yonhap.
The company confirmed Monday that the security breach was discovered on Saturday, November 21, after unauthorized activity was detected on its customer support website.
According to Samsung Securities, the compromised information included customers' names, residential addresses, and other personal details.
The brokerage emphasized that the incident was limited to the affected system, with no indication that customer information stored elsewhere had been compromised.
Following the discovery, Samsung Securities notified the relevant authorities and took steps to reinforce its cybersecurity measures.
The incident comes amid a series of data breaches targeting South Korean financial institutions in recent months, prompting authorities to step up efforts to address cybersecurity threats.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Samsung's Q3 net profit surged sixfold on booming AI chip demand.