The company confirmed Monday that the security breach was discovered on Saturday, November 21, after unauthorized activity was detected on its customer support website.

According to Samsung Securities, the compromised information included customers' names, residential addresses, and other personal details.

The brokerage emphasized that the incident was limited to the affected system, with no indication that customer information stored elsewhere had been compromised.

Following the discovery, Samsung Securities notified the relevant authorities and took steps to reinforce its cybersecurity measures.

The incident comes amid a series of data breaches targeting South Korean financial institutions in recent months, prompting authorities to step up efforts to address cybersecurity threats.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Samsung's Q3 net profit surged sixfold on booming AI chip demand.