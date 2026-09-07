19th-century mosque with 22 rooms and 28 domes preserves spiritual legacy of Mangistau region

Until 1928, the mosque functioned as a center of enlightenment, where children studied the basics of Islam. Prominent spiritual teachers included Abdullah Hazret, Shaudir Ishan, and Karakalpak Matkarim.

Photo credit: Mangistau regional historical and cultural reserve

The mosque is named after Korkembay Akhun Bekturlyuly, who promoted religious education and moral values.

Following Soviet repression, the mosque was closed, and Korkembay Akhun was forced to relocate to Tajikistan.

Photo credit: Mangistau regional historical and cultural reserve

Today, the mosque is recognized as a monument of local historical and cultural significance.

It symbolizes the religious and educational traditions of Mangistau and reflects local construction styles of the 19th century.

The Manashi reserve, part of the Kyzylsai State Regional Nature Park, also hosts other heritage sites such as the Kyziltas fortress and the Sisem-Ata necropolis, all included in the official list of cultural monuments of Mangistau.

Photo credit: Mangistau regional historical and cultural reserve

According to the Mangistau regional historical and cultural reserve, the Korkembay Akhun Mosque lies about 40 km southwest of Beineu village and is regarded as one of the largest architectural structures of the 19th century. It was built by order of the local Akbota Zhemeney.

The mosque has a rectangular layout with 22 rooms and 28 domes. It is built from adobe, faced with limestone outside, and plastered inside. Square pillars support four large central halls with domes. Decorative flat columns adorn the corners of the facade.

Entrances are mainly on the east and west sides, with windows integrated into the walls.

Three wells were located nearby: two still provide drinking water, while one is saline.

The mosque restoration works were carried out in 1991; its walls and damaged domes were rebuilt, with stone fencing added around the site.

Today, the Korkembay Akhun Mosque holds a special place as a historical monument deeply connected to the religious and educational traditions of Mangistau.

Its architectural design stands as a vivid example of 19th-century local construction practices, while the educational activities once organized within its walls reflect the emergence of a distinct spiritual and enlightenment environment in the region.

This combination of cultural heritage and architectural uniqueness makes the mosque not only a place of worship but also a symbol of Mangistau’s enduring legacy of religious education and community enlightenment.

Earlier, a medieval mosque, rare artifacts were unearthed at Kazakhstan's ancient Otyrar settlement.