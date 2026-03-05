167 Kazakhstanis return to Almaty on evacuation flight from Sharjah

The passengers were welcomed by relatives and friends at the terminal. More than just a journey home, the flight served as a symbol of the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad, the Almaty City Communications Service stated.

Upon arrival, passengers expressed their gratitude to the country’s leadership, noting coordinated efforts that ensured their safe return to the Homeland.

"We are deeply grateful to our state for not leaving us behind in a difficult situation. Many thanks to the President and the MFA staff who helped us return home. This is huge support for us," shared the returning passengers.

According to the returnees, the evacuation process was organized promptly and seamlessly. Diplomatic representatives maintained constant contact with citizens, assisted with documentation, and coordinated the flight's departure.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that over 2,111 citizens returned home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights. Five flights carrying 851 passengers by Air Astana and FlyDubai arrived in Kazakhstan overnight on March 4–5.