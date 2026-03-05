Over 2,111 citizens return home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, Kazakh and foreign carriers are scheduled to run additional repatriation flights from Middle Eastern countries to Kazakhstan on March 5:

Air Astana will operate two flights: Jeddah–Aktau–Almaty and Jeddah–Atyrau–Almaty.

SCAT Airlines plans to operate two flights on the Muscat–Almaty route.

Air Arabia is running two flights today between Sharjah and Almaty: one currently en route and a second planned for later today.

FlyDubai is scheduled to fly from Dubai to Almaty and Astana (passenger counts to be determined).

"Since March 3, a total of 12 flights have been operated from the Middle East, returning 2,111 passengers to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Including the flights scheduled for today, approximately 4,000 citizens will have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries," the statement reads.

The Committee noted that efforts remain ongoing to return citizens of Kazakhstan in close coordination with authorized government agencies and airlines.

Earlier, another group of Kazakh nationals was repatriated from the Middle East. Previously, Qazinform reported that more than 9,000 Kazakhstani nationals are still stranded in Middle Eastern countries.