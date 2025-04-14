158 Kazakhstani peacekeepers serve in Africa and Middle East

The Head of State said Kazakhstan plans to participate in other UN missions to further contribute to strengthening peace and accord for the benefit of all humanity.

He stated that the Armed Forces are one of the key pillars of the country’s sovereignty and independence. The strong army is based firstly on the morale of soldiers and officers, their high professionalism, high level of training, and steadfast adherence to discipline and order. The army is a school of courage, dignity and honor.

The President noted the Government strives to make Kazakhstan a convenient and secure country.

The Law and Order, patriotism and responsibility are the fundamental values not only for the military but also for all Kazakhstani citizens. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to ingrain these principles in the society on the way toward a Fair, Secure and Strong Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the Head of State met today with officers and soldiers who served at the National Peacekeeping Forces and contributed to the strengthening of international security.

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to decorate a group of the military with state awards for their exemplary military duty, bravery and dedication during the peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in the Golan Heights.