EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State awards Kazakhstani peacekeepers

    12:00, 14 April 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to decorate a group of the military with state awards for their exemplary military duty, bravery and dedication during the peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in the Golan Heights, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service.

    Head of State awards Kazakhstani peacekeepers
    Photo credit: Defence Ministry

    The President awarded the military with the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Aibyn Order, I degree, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Aibyn Order, II Degree, the Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Aibyn Order, III Degree, and the Zhuyngerlik Yerligi Ushin Medal.

    awards
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Notably, Kazakh peacekeepers performed 557 tasks in Golan Heights.

    President of Kazakhstan Army UN
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All