Head of State awards Kazakhstani peacekeepers
12:00, 14 April 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to decorate a group of the military with state awards for their exemplary military duty, bravery and dedication during the peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in the Golan Heights, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service.
The President awarded the military with the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Aibyn Order, I degree, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Aibyn Order, II Degree, the Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Aibyn Order, III Degree, and the Zhuyngerlik Yerligi Ushin Medal.
Notably, Kazakh peacekeepers performed 557 tasks in Golan Heights.