For the first time ever Kazakhstan deployed its independent peacekeeping mission, President

The President stressed that not all countries can join peacekeeping forces. Such a historic opportunity let Kazakhstan’s army make another historic move last year.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan deployed its first independent peacekeeping mission to Golan Heights. Thanks to the operation at the Golan Heights, cooperation between the UN and Kazakhstan embarked on a new level. Kazakhstan is ranked among the countries with a full-fledged peacekeeping contingent. He stressed that Kazakhstan is one of the Central Asian countries to have great experience in this sphere.

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, during the mission at the Faouar base, the peacekeeping contingent of Kazakhstan performed 557 tasks including monitoring compliance with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria, evacuation of military personnel from the peacekeeping bases in the area of responsibility, mobile patrol of the controlled territory, clearance of unexploded ordnance and other explosive objects, escorting UN personnel and dignitaries within and outside the area of ​​responsibility.