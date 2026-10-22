$150 mln glass container plant to be built in Aktobe

The forum was chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and attended by Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev.

During KGIR 2026, the Ministry of Industry and Construction and Aktobe Steklo LLP signed an agreement in the presence of the Prime Minister to build and operate a new glass container manufacturing plant in Aktobe.

The $150 million project is expected to produce around 256 million glass containers a year. Equipped with modern sorting and recycling technologies, the plant will supply glass containers to the domestic market and export its products to neighboring countries.

The project is expected to create at least 500 jobs during construction and around 300 permanent positions once the plant begins operations. The company also plans to provide ongoing training for Kazakh specialists in accordance with international glass industry standards.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 5,000-seat stadium is currently under construction in Aktobe region.