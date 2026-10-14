Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region to build 5,000-seat stadium

The complex is expected to host large competitions, training, and mass events.

Photo credit: Aktobe region akimat

Governor Askhat Shakharov surveyed the construction progress.

The complex will include a sports arena for 5,000 spectators, a 50 m swimming pool, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics halls, basketball and volleyball sports floors.

Its territory will exceed 31,000 square meters and stretch over 6.1 hectares.

The governor noted construction of sports facilities will attract more people to active lifestyle, support professional sportsmen and conduct various competitions.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyzylorda had officially joined Almaty and Astana, as the only cities in Kazakhstan eligible to host top-tier European football matches. On July 23, 2026, the city's Kaisar Arena was officially awarded UEFA Category 4 status.