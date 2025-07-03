150-bed district hospital opens doors in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region
07:08, 3 July 2025
Majilis deputies Askhat Aimagambetov, Yedil Zhanbyrshin and Karakat Abden visited a new district hospital in Mangistau village with a population of nearly 200,000 as part of their working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The new hospital has its own operating rooms, laboratories, reception and maternity departments.
The deputies debated pressing healthcare issues with the health professionals of the region.
Askhat Aimagambetov said 32 doctors moved to Mangistau region this year in order to solve the shortage of personnel. Each received some 9 million tenge.
700 health workers have been sent to the regions of Kazakhstan so far.
Earlier, Kazakhstan announced how many multi-field hospitals would be built in 2025.