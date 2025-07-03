150-bed district hospital opens doors in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region

The new hospital has its own operating rooms, laboratories, reception and maternity departments.

The deputies debated pressing healthcare issues with the health professionals of the region.

Askhat Aimagambetov said 32 doctors moved to Mangistau region this year in order to solve the shortage of personnel. Each received some 9 million tenge.

700 health workers have been sent to the regions of Kazakhstan so far.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced how many multi-field hospitals would be built in 2025.