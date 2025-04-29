Kazakhstan to build 12 multi-field hospitals in 2025

As earlier reported, today’s Government meeting focuses on the progress of the implementation of the Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project. One of its goals is to open 32 modern multi-field central district hospitals with specialized units fitted with high-tech medical equipment.

Construction works were completed in six hospitals, including three in Turkistan region, one in North Kazakhstan and another one in Karaganda region. There are stroke centers, surgery and traumatology units in the regions.

12 multi-field hospitals will be commissioned by the year-end, she added.

The Minister noted 427 doctors were sent to the multi-field hospitals in the regions. Of which 125 young professionals and 370 nurses.

Noteworthy, a new maternity hospital to be built in Almaty.